John W. Casella Sells 31,947 Shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CEO John W. Casella sold 31,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $1,565,083.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,947 shares in the company, valued at $19,593,403.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CWST stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.42. 638,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,718. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.88 and a beta of 0.71. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $193.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.34 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CWST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on Casella Waste Systems to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 407.1% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

