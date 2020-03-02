Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,994,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,981 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.26% of Johnson Controls International worth $81,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JCI. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wolfe Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $36.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 13,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $573,427.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 101,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,267,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $877,035.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,107 shares in the company, valued at $40,151,058.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,126 shares of company stock worth $2,753,555. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

