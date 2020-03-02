Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.0% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $25,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,438,000 after buying an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 98,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,387,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.27.

Shares of JNJ opened at $134.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $126.10 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.83 and its 200-day moving average is $138.01.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.