Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.6% of Apriem Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14.7% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 55,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 91,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 93.0% in the third quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ stock opened at $134.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $366.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $126.10 and a 12-month high of $154.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.01.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.27.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.