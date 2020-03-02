Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $5.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.02. 11,500,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,539,414. The firm has a market cap of $354.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $126.10 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.01.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.27.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

