Johnson Service Group plc (LON:JSG) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 2.35 Per Share

Johnson Service Group plc (LON:JSG) declared a dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This is a boost from Johnson Service Group’s previous dividend of $1.15. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Johnson Service Group stock traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 197 ($2.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,065. The firm has a market cap of $676.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 207.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 185.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.23. Johnson Service Group has a twelve month low of GBX 128 ($1.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 226 ($2.97).

A number of research firms have commented on JSG. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 196 ($2.58) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

In other Johnson Service Group news, insider Nicholas Gregg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £19,200 ($25,256.51).

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company supplies workwear garments and protective wear under the Apparelmaster brand, as well as provides laundering services. It also offers linen services to the hotel, restaurant, and catering markets through the Stalbridge, South West Laundry, London Linen, Bourne, Afonwen, and PLS brands.

