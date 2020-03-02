Johnson Service Group plc (LON:JSG) Insider Nicholas Gregg Purchases 10,000 Shares

Johnson Service Group plc (LON:JSG) insider Nicholas Gregg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of £19,200 ($25,256.51).

Shares of LON:JSG traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 198 ($2.60). The stock had a trading volume of 705,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $676.66 million and a PE ratio of 26.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 207.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 185.75. Johnson Service Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 128 ($1.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 226 ($2.97).

A number of research firms have recently commented on JSG. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 196 ($2.58) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Johnson Service Group from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Johnson Service Group Company Profile

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company supplies workwear garments and protective wear under the Apparelmaster brand, as well as provides laundering services. It also offers linen services to the hotel, restaurant, and catering markets through the Stalbridge, South West Laundry, London Linen, Bourne, Afonwen, and PLS brands.

