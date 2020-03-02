Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.33 Million

Equities analysts expect Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) to post $13.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Joint’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.31 million. Joint posted sales of $9.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Joint will report full year sales of $47.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.89 million to $47.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $60.47 million, with estimates ranging from $59.69 million to $61.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Joint.

Get Joint alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JYNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Joint has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Joint stock opened at $14.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.52. Joint has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.15 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Joint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,174,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Joint by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Joint by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 213,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 177,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 17,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Joint (JYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.