Joint Ventures Reaches Market Capitalization of $31,118.00 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $31,118.00 and approximately $1,110.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joint Ventures token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.33 or 0.02709515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00224276 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00047418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00132477 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures’ launch date was April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io.

Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

