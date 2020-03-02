Jon Carl Serbousek Acquires 2,900 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) Stock

Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) CEO Jon Carl Serbousek acquired 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.48 per share, with a total value of $102,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,509.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,040. Orthofix Medical Inc has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.79 million, a P/E ratio of -23.85, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $121.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

OFIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Orthofix Medical from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised Orthofix Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orthofix Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price objective on Orthofix Medical from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 557 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 461.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,758 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

