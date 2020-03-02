Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) to announce $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.03. Jones Lang LaSalle reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year earnings of $13.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.69 to $14.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $14.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.69 to $15.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.99 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JLL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,927,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,216,000 after buying an additional 72,862 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at $579,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 238.9% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 121,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,898,000 after buying an additional 16,280 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JLL stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.65. 593,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,405. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $124.01 and a 12-month high of $178.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76.

Jones Lang LaSalle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

