Joule (JUL) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Joule (CURRENCY:JUL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 2nd. During the last week, Joule has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Joule has a market capitalization of $34.04 million and $30.00 worth of Joule was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joule coin can now be purchased for about $0.0337 or 0.00000381 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $257.38 or 0.02908142 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011279 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00225145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00048377 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00137026 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Joule Coin Profile

Joule’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,010,499,999 coins. Joule’s official website is www.jouleindex.com.

Buying and Selling Joule

Joule can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joule directly using US dollars.

