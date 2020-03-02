Jounce Therapeutics’ (JNCE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 121.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JNCE. ValuEngine cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JNCE opened at $4.52 on Monday. Jounce Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $153.90 million, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 12.06, a current ratio of 12.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.40). Jounce Therapeutics had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 46.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 7,150 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $55,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,360 shares in the company, valued at $679,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 11,274 shares of company stock valued at $88,207 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNCE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,238,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after buying an additional 500,600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 738.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 361,006 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 679,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 259,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.