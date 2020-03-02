Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ: JNCE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/27/2020 – Jounce Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

2/25/2020 – Jounce Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engaged in developing therapies which enable the immune system to attack tumors. The Company’s lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in a range of solid tumors. It also developing JTX-4014 for use in future combinations with JTX-2011, as well as for use in combination with other future product candidates. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

2/22/2020 – Jounce Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engaged in developing therapies which enable the immune system to attack tumors. The Company’s lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in a range of solid tumors. It also developing JTX-4014 for use in future combinations with JTX-2011, as well as for use in combination with other future product candidates. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

2/11/2020 – Jounce Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engaged in developing therapies which enable the immune system to attack tumors. The Company’s lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in a range of solid tumors. It also developing JTX-4014 for use in future combinations with JTX-2011, as well as for use in combination with other future product candidates. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

2/7/2020 – Jounce Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

2/5/2020 – Jounce Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engaged in developing therapies which enable the immune system to attack tumors. The Company’s lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in a range of solid tumors. It also developing JTX-4014 for use in future combinations with JTX-2011, as well as for use in combination with other future product candidates. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

2/4/2020 – Jounce Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engaged in developing therapies which enable the immune system to attack tumors. The Company’s lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in a range of solid tumors. It also developing JTX-4014 for use in future combinations with JTX-2011, as well as for use in combination with other future product candidates. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

1/11/2020 – Jounce Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engaged in developing therapies which enable the immune system to attack tumors. The Company’s lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in a range of solid tumors. It also developing JTX-4014 for use in future combinations with JTX-2011, as well as for use in combination with other future product candidates. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

1/9/2020 – Jounce Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engaged in developing therapies which enable the immune system to attack tumors. The Company’s lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in a range of solid tumors. It also developing JTX-4014 for use in future combinations with JTX-2011, as well as for use in combination with other future product candidates. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

1/7/2020 – Jounce Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

JNCE opened at $4.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 13.60 and a quick ratio of 13.60. Jounce Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.35.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.40). Jounce Therapeutics had a return on equity of 45.35% and a net margin of 46.11%. Equities analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics Inc will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $55,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,360 shares in the company, valued at $679,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 11,274 shares of company stock valued at $88,207 over the last 90 days. 43.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 595.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 13,763 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 154,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 59,700 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $587,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 46,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 122,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

