JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Alaska Permanent Capital Management

Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,432 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF makes up 4.7% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $47,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBRE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000.

Shares of BATS BBRE opened at $82.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.07 and its 200-day moving average is $89.49.

