JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €37.00 Price Target for Renault (EPA:RNO)

Renault (EPA:RNO) received a €37.00 ($43.02) price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €52.47 ($61.01).

Shares of RNO traded down €0.94 ($1.09) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €25.56 ($29.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,165,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of €35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of €44.95. Renault has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

