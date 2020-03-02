JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €900.00 Price Target for Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) has been assigned a €900.00 ($1,046.51) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ADYEN. Deutsche Bank set a €690.00 ($802.33) target price on shares of Adyen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €740.00 ($860.47) price objective on Adyen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €650.00 ($755.81) target price on Adyen and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €850.00 ($988.37) target price on Adyen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €810.71 ($942.69).

