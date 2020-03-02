JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $106.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

NYSE:PSX traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.78. 204,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,328,180. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $71.39 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,327,285,000 after buying an additional 1,064,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,445,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $716,569,000 after buying an additional 232,813 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,748,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,047,000 after buying an additional 134,915 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,177,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,936,000 after buying an additional 76,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,092,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,101,000 after buying an additional 136,699 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

