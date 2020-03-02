JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.6% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,069,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $883,061.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,559 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,238.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,427.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,842.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $5.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.52. 27,347,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,589,084. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $98.09 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

