JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) Position Boosted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,765 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 3.29% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $6,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 281.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,000 after purchasing an additional 231,446 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 131,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period.

JPSE opened at $28.25 on Monday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.74 and a 1-year high of $33.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.24.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.