JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII) Insider Jeremy Whitley Acquires 5,000 Shares

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII) insider Jeremy Whitley bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 629 ($8.27) per share, with a total value of £31,450 ($41,370.69).

JII opened at GBX 643 ($8.46) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $672.42 million and a P/E ratio of 7.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 730.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 726.85. JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 8.61 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 854.08 ($11.23).

About JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is an investment holding company. The Company’s objective is to achieve capital growth from investments in India. The Company also invests in companies, which earn a material part of their revenues from India. The Company will not invest in the other countries of the Indian sub-continent nor in Sri Lanka.

