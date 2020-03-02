Julie Holzrichter Sells 3,061 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Stock

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total transaction of $622,515.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,447.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $10.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $209.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,761,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,627. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.61. The company has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $161.05 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CME. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in CME Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 562,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,898,000 after purchasing an additional 72,558 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in CME Group by 246.7% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.18.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

