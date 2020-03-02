Julie Mchugh Sells 1,756 Shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) Director Julie Mchugh sold 1,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total transaction of $27,850.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.60. 537,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,366. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The company has a market cap of $610.38 million, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $89.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.62 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 45.81%. Lantheus’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after buying an additional 92,643 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in Lantheus by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 145,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Lantheus by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 156,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 24,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Lantheus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

