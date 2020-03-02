Jumbo Interactive Ltd (ASX:JIN) Insider Purchases A$21,462.00 in Stock

Jumbo Interactive Ltd (ASX:JIN) insider David Barwick bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$10.73 ($7.61) per share, with a total value of A$21,462.00 ($15,221.28).

JIN traded up A$0.28 ($0.20) during trading on Monday, hitting A$11.33 ($8.04). The stock had a trading volume of 1,409,322 shares. Jumbo Interactive Ltd has a twelve month low of A$10.10 ($7.16) and a twelve month high of A$27.92 ($19.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$13.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$19.02. The company has a market capitalization of $707.26 million and a PE ratio of 25.35.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This is a boost from Jumbo Interactive’s previous Interim dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. Jumbo Interactive’s payout ratio is presently 89.49%.

About Jumbo Interactive

Jumbo Interactive Limited engages in the retail of lottery tickets through Internet and mobile devices primarily in Australia and Fiji. It operates through two segments, Internet Lotteries Australia and Other. The company is involved in the sale of official government and charity lotteries through digital platforms; and online sale of payroll software system.

