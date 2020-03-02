Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura began coverage on Kadmon in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Kadmon from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Shares of NYSE KDMN opened at $4.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $578.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.67. Kadmon has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadmon by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kadmon by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.