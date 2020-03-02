Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.16) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of LON:KNOS opened at GBX 726 ($9.55) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.42 million and a PE ratio of 45.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 830 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 622.26. Kainos Group has a 12 month low of GBX 405 ($5.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 922 ($12.13).

About Kainos Group

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Digital Platforms. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, principally for central, regional, and local government departments and agencies, as well as for commercial sector organizations.

