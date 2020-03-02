Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) versus Trinity Merger (NYSE:TMCX) Financial Comparison

Trinity Merger (NASDAQ:TMCX) and Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Trinity Merger and Kaleyra, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A Kaleyra 0 0 3 0 3.00

Kaleyra has a consensus target price of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 90.95%. Given Kaleyra’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kaleyra is more favorable than Trinity Merger.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trinity Merger and Kaleyra’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Merger N/A N/A $3.14 million N/A N/A Kaleyra N/A N/A -$1.09 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Trinity Merger and Kaleyra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Merger N/A 24.66% 0.34% Kaleyra N/A -1.78% -1.72%

Volatility & Risk

Trinity Merger has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaleyra has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.1% of Trinity Merger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Kaleyra shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Trinity Merger shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Kaleyra shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Trinity Merger beats Kaleyra on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trinity Merger Company Profile

Trinity Merger Corp. develops, owns, and manages various branded hotels in the United Kingdom. It also invests in various commercial and residential units. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc. is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra was founded by Dario Calogero in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

