Kambria (KAT) Hits Market Cap of $1.15 Million

Kambria (CURRENCY:KAT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Kambria has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Kambria token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Kucoin. Kambria has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $34,157.00 worth of Kambria was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kambria Token Profile

KAT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2016. Kambria’s total supply is 3,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,230,544,848 tokens. Kambria’s official message board is medium.com/kambria-network. The Reddit community for Kambria is /r/KambriaOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kambria is kambria.io. Kambria’s official Twitter account is @katzcoin.

Buying and Selling Kambria

Kambria can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kambria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kambria should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kambria using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

