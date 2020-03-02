KARMA Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $7.50, $32.15 and $10.39. KARMA has a market capitalization of $109,651.00 and approximately $90.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002294 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KARMA

KARMA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $18.94, $5.60, $13.77, $32.15, $51.55, $20.33, $7.50, $10.39, $24.68, $24.43 and $50.98. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

