Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 536.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI traded up $10.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,510. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.01. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.29. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $20.09.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 254.74% and a negative net margin of 488.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 2,056 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $41,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ran Frenkel sold 2,975 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $49,028.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,066 shares in the company, valued at $594,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,630 shares of company stock worth $1,390,202. Insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

