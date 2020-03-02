Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Wedbush

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $19.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.57.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI traded up $10.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.06. 1,204,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average is $14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.29. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $20.09.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 488.08% and a negative return on equity of 254.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $170,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,186,834.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ran Frenkel sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $49,028.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,630 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,202. Corporate insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgeback Capital Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $36,967,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,859,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,552,000. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,381,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,289,000 after buying an additional 2,028,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

