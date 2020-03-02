Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Leerink Swann from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s previous close.

KPTI has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

Shares of KPTI traded up $10.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,510. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $20.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 488.08% and a negative return on equity of 254.74%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ran Frenkel sold 2,975 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $49,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $170,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,186,834.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,630 shares of company stock worth $1,390,202. Insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 39,093 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,277,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

