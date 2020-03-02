Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) PT Raised to $43.00 at HC Wainwright

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its target price increased by analysts at HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Leerink Swann upped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.57.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded up $10.41 on Monday, reaching $26.75. 14,507,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,510. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.04.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 254.74% and a negative net margin of 488.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $170,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,186,834.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ran Frenkel sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $49,028.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,630 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,202 in the last ninety days. 11.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,780,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,223,000 after purchasing an additional 54,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,526,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,112,000 after purchasing an additional 347,700 shares in the last quarter. Ridgeback Capital Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $36,967,000. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 3,679,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,385,000 after purchasing an additional 135,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC now owns 3,544,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,027,000 after purchasing an additional 45,854 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

