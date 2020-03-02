Kava (KAVA) Hits Market Cap of $3.76 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Kava has a market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can currently be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00009804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kava has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $251.39 or 0.02839717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00224073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00047875 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00133394 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Kava

Kava's total supply is 13,691,632 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,347,810 tokens.

The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

Kava can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

