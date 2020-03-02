KBC Group NV Acquires 16,992 Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,992 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Baidu were worth $17,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Baidu by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,051,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $764,933,000 after acquiring an additional 208,886 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Baidu by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,078,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $419,062,000 after buying an additional 367,011 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Baidu by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,955,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $200,908,000 after buying an additional 280,904 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Baidu by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,608,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,329,000 after buying an additional 20,308 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Baidu by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,361,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,888,000 after buying an additional 151,043 shares during the period. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU stock opened at $119.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.00. Baidu Inc has a 52 week low of $93.39 and a 52 week high of $186.22.

Several equities analysts have commented on BIDU shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.50 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.