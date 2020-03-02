KBC Group NV Acquires 18,917 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,917 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in 3M were worth $19,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 545.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,122,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $374,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after buying an additional 472,084 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,335,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $412,110,000 after buying an additional 469,237 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 722,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,452,000 after buying an additional 423,772 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,313,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $215,863,000 after buying an additional 282,135 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,982.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $149.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $145.97 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.76 and a 200 day moving average of $166.84.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.