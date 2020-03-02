KBC Group NV Acquires 33,174 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,174 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $17,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,785,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,060,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,653,000 after purchasing an additional 123,754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,016,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,293,000 after purchasing an additional 120,629 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,133,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,999,000 after buying an additional 118,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,822,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,920,000 after buying an additional 113,496 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.45.

NYSE PNC opened at $126.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.50 and its 200 day moving average is $146.72. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.70 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

In related news, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,178 shares of company stock worth $6,771,967 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

