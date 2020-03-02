KBC Group NV Acquires 3,864 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.06% of TransDigm Group worth $17,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Triple Frond Partners LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Triple Frond Partners LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,400,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 31,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDG. UBS Group lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $655.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.54.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.08, for a total value of $6,550,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,927,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.93, for a total transaction of $5,672,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,743.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,817 shares of company stock valued at $52,905,963 in the last three months. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $557.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $421.98 and a 52 week high of $673.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $631.15 and a 200 day moving average of $565.68.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

