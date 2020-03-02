KBC Group NV Buys 14,183 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,183 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CSX were worth $23,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. State Street Corp grew its stake in CSX by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,150,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,227,054,000 after buying an additional 275,470 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in CSX by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 278,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,149,000 after purchasing an additional 72,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.90.

CSX stock opened at $70.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.77. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.97 and a fifty-two week high of $80.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. CSX’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

