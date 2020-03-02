KBC Group NV Buys 15,362 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,362 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.10% of Northern Trust worth $22,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 2,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $87.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.80 and its 200-day moving average is $99.56. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $83.16 and a 12-month high of $110.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $3,343,665.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 3,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $385,891.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,004 shares of company stock worth $7,098,882 in the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.70.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

