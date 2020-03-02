KBC Group NV Buys 71,363 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,363 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.05% of Metlife worth $23,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Metlife by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,945,000 after buying an additional 1,385,433 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Metlife during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Metlife by 6.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Metlife by 7.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after buying an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Metlife by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 270,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,750,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Metlife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $42.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $41.41 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The company has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.64.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MET. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Metlife from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.45.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

