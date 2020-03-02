KBC Group NV Buys 73,511 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,511 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.23% of Hyatt Hotels worth $20,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 22,845 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth approximately $922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.86.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $76.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.81. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $69.03 and a 1-year high of $94.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.27. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Hyatt Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,334 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $111,629.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,245.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Udell sold 4,558 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $360,309.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 768,746 shares of company stock valued at $65,461,975 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

