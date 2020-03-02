KBC Group NV Cuts Stock Position in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,316 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.86% of SPX worth $19,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPX during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in SPX by 2,192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SPX during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in SPX by 1,663.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SPX by 270.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

SPXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research cut SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on SPX from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut SPX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $41.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.50. SPX Corp has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $53.76.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.75 million. SPX had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 4.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX Corp will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $1,273,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

