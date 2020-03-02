KBC Group NV Decreases Position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,234 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 64,007 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.11% of Best Buy worth $24,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $75.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Best Buy Co Inc has a one year low of $61.58 and a one year high of $91.99. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.95%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.65.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.