KBC Group NV Grows Position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 175,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.06% of Hilton Hotels worth $19,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the third quarter worth approximately $396,000. JS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hilton Hotels by 10.5% during the third quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,553,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the third quarter worth approximately $3,413,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Hilton Hotels by 3.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,938,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

HLT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.40.

NYSE:HLT opened at $97.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.47. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 770.65% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $4,003,029.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,897 shares in the company, valued at $14,719,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Hotels Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.