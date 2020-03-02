KBC Group NV Grows Stock Holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 162.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,068 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.06% of NetEase worth $24,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 47.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $318.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $340.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.12. The stock has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.88. NetEase Inc has a 1 year low of $209.01 and a 1 year high of $361.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.82%.

A number of analysts have commented on NTES shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.36.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

