KBC Group NV Has $16.17 Million Position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,781 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AON were worth $16,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AON shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra upped their price target on shares of AON from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair upgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.88.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total transaction of $550,294.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,562,882.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,534,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $208.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.10. The company has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Aon PLC has a 12-month low of $156.09 and a 12-month high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

