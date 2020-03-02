KBC Group NV Has $16.32 Million Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $16,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,406,056,000 after buying an additional 264,410 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 32.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 23.6% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,955 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $321.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on Boeing to $337.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Longbow Research began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $333.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.03.

Shares of BA stock opened at $275.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $154.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.26, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.30. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $269.60 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

