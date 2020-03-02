KBC Group NV Has $16.47 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director George L. Sing sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,240,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 10,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.26, for a total transaction of $4,680,438.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,453,218.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,587 shares of company stock worth $34,360,840. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $386.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.14.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $444.57 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $271.37 and a 12 month high of $470.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $382.38 and its 200-day moving average is $338.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 26.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.