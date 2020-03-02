KBC Group NV Has $16.96 Million Stock Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,529 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $16,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,441,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,084 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,609,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,399,000 after acquiring an additional 512,569 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,333,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,576,000 after acquiring an additional 396,334 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 263.0% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 274,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,531,000 after acquiring an additional 198,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $22,275,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.57.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $119.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $117.38 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

